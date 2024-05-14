Understanding of High Density Cotton Cultivation

Nagarkurnool: Dr. T Prabhakar Reddy, programme coordinator of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, said that in Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Bijinapalli Mandal Palem village of Nagar Kurnool District, awareness and interaction with the officials of private seed companies on cultivation of high density cotton during the coming monsoon season was conducted.

Officials of Nujiveedu Rashi Veda Prabha Crystal Organizations participated in this program, he said. In this program, KVK Program Coordinator Dr. T Prabhakar Reddy explained in detail about the important owners of high density cotton cultivation. After that, there was a discussion about the obstacles and solutions related to cotton cultivation, he said. He said that the representatives of the seed companies have been advised to keep enough seeds available in the coming monsoon season.

Presently it is suggested that sowing using New matic planter is easy and profitable. He urged the farmers to make the project a success by providing proper awareness to the farmers about this technology. Dr. Shaila, Dr. Rajasekhar and KVK scientists, staff and officials of private seed companies participated in the program.