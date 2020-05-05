Double Disappointment for Jr NTR fans

Tollywood: After releasing a special birthday video on the occasion of Ram Charan's birthday, the makers of RRR hinted that they may not come up with anything similar, for Jr NTR's birthday. Rajamouli too revealed they do not have any material available for surprising the fans on NTR birthday. They prepared the fans not to expect anything.

Adding more to the disappointment of NTR fans, we came to know that the makers of NTR30 also decided not to release any statement on the movie until the lock down ends. This includes no poster or video from the unit on the occasion of NTR birthday.

The fans expected the announcement of the title of NTR30 but it looks like the makers do not want to do that. Except for a poster wishing him on his birthday, the makers will not reveal anything else about the project. Thus, the fans are now left with double disappointment.