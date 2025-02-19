Dr VN Aditya’s musical tribute ‘Swapnala Naava’ crosses 1 Mn views

Renowned director Dr. V.N. Aditya, known for blockbusters like Manasanta Nuvve and Nenunnananu, has ventured into the digital music space with a heartfelt YouTube music video titled Swapnala Naava.

Produced by Sri Gopikrishna Kotaru, a Dallas-based software engineer under his banner Sri Creative Music and Entertainment, the song serves as a motivational anthem for students struggling with academic failures. Adding to the significance, Swapnala Naava is a tribute to legendary lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, whose work left an indelible mark on Telugu cinema.

The song features Srija Kotaru, daughter of producer Gopikrishna, who has both sung and acted in the video. Parthasarathi Nemani has composed the music, while Yashwanth Aluru penned the lyrics. The connection between Dr. V.N. Aditya and Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry is well known, with the legendary lyricist playing a key role in Manasanta Nuvve.

Since its release on the Sri Creatives USA YouTube channel, Swapnala Naava has received an overwhelming response, surpassing 1 million views. The makers expressed their gratitude to the audience for their support.

Adding to the video’s uniqueness, it also features a Chinese child artist, Master Tailan. The project was backed by Smt. Meenakshi Anipindi under OMG Productions. Fans and viewers continue to praise Dr. V.N. Aditya for delivering a touching tribute to the iconic lyricist.