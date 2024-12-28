‘Dream Catcher’ trailer creates curiosity; set for Jan 3rd release

Dream Catcher, a psychological thriller directed by Sandeep Kakula, is all set to release in theaters on January 3rd. Produced by Ciel Motion Pictures, the film stars Prashanth Krishna, Aneesha Dama, Srinivas Ramireddy, Aishwarya Holakkal, and others in key roles. The movie has generated considerable excitement, and the team recently held a press meet in Hyderabad to promote its release.

Director of Photography, Praneeth Gautham Nanda, thanked the team for the opportunity, adding, “We hope you liked the trailer. Please watch our film in theaters on January 3rd.”

Actress Achyasa Sinha shared her excitement, saying, “It’s been an honor to be part of such a great movie. Every artist has put in their best effort, and I can’t wait for you to see it on the big screen.”

Actor Prashanth Krishna expressed his gratitude to director Sandeep for the opportunity, noting, “This film will offer a fresh experience as a psychological thriller. We’ve worked hard, and I’m confident Dream Catcher will impress.”

Director Sandeep Kakula discussed his inspiration behind the film, saying, “Inspired by Hollywood films like Inception, we’ve crafted a story that focuses purely on the narrative, with no songs or fights. It’s a unique attempt in Telugu cinema, and we hope audiences appreciate it.”

With its intriguing premise and fresh approach, Dream Catcher promises to be a must-watch this January.