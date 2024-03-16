DSP’s massy song ‘Don’t Worry Ra Chiccha’ from Vishal’s ‘Rathnam’ goes viral

Puratchi Thalapathy Vishal, the epitome of mass action heroes, continues to command immense popularity in both Kollywood and Tollywood. His upcoming film "Rathnam," touted to be a high-octane action entertainer, is set to enthrall audiences with its adrenaline-pumping sequences.

Jointly produced by Zee Studios and Stone Bench Films, "Rathnam" is helmed by renowned director Hari and produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam, with Kalyan Subramaniam Alankar Pandian serving as the co-producer. Vishal leads the cast, while Priya Bhavani Shankar plays the female lead. The music for the film is composed by the maestro Devi Sri Prasad.

The teaser and previously released songs of "Rathnam" have already garnered widespread acclaim, building anticipation among fans. The latest track, "Don't Worry Ra Chiccha," released amidst much fanfare in a college setting, has quickly gone viral. Vishal expressed his delight at the song's release in such a vibrant environment, emphasizing its uplifting message about facing life's challenges with resilience.

Devi Sri Prasad's electrifying composition, coupled with Shreemani's inspiring lyrics, elevates "Don't Worry Ra Chiccha" to new heights. Vishal's dynamic performance in the visuals adds to the song's appeal, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

With the shooting of "Rathnam" already wrapped up, the film is slated for release on April 26th, promising audiences an exhilarating cinematic experience. As the post-production activities progress swiftly, the "Rathnam" team continues to keep fans engaged with regular updates, heightening excitement for the film's release.