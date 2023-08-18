Dulquer hints about his cameo in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

The glimpse of Prabhas starrer “Kalki 2898 AD” has blown away the minds of all. The Nag Ashwin directorial is being made on a staggering budget, and the title launch happened at San Diego Comic-Con. There have been many rumors about the presence of Mollywood actor Dulquer Salmaan in the film.

During the promotions of “King Of Kotha,” Dulquer indirectly revealed about his cameo in the film. The anchor asked Dulquer if the latter was part of the sci-fi thriller, to which Dulquer didn’t say no. Dulquer Salmaan noted that he visited the sets of “Kalki 2898 AD” and added that everything was completely different from the director’s first film “Yevade Subramanyam.”

The anchor asked Dulquer if he had combination scenes with any actor/actress. Dulquer said that he shouldn’t be talking about it now and added that he doesn’t know if he is there in the film or not. These words by the Mollywood star are going viral all over. The project also has Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in crucial roles.