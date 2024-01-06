Dulquer nods his head for a much-anticipated multi-starrer in Telugu

Teja Sajja, known for his role in "Hanu-Man," has commenced shooting for his upcoming film directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni, the director of "Eagle." The film already boasts Manchu Manoj in a pivotal role, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project.



In a surprising turn of events, the latest buzz in the film circles is the inclusion of Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan in a significant role in this action-packed drama. While an official confirmation is awaited, the news has created a buzz and garnered attention within the industry.

Dulquer Salmaan's potential involvement in the film is noteworthy, as his acceptance of a role in a multi-starrer featuring two other prominent actors adds a unique dimension to the project. Teja Sajja is currently anticipating the release of "HanuMan," while Karthik Ghattamaneni is gearing up for the release of "Eagle" with Ravi Teja. The fact that Teja and Karthik have already commenced their next project before the release of their respective films adds to the excitement surrounding their upcoming collaborations. The synergy between the talented cast and crew, including the addition of Dulquer Salmaan, heightens expectations for this action drama.