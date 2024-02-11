‘Eagle’ success celebrations takes center stage on ‘Mr Bachchan’ sets

In a recent celebration organized by director Harish Shankar on the sets of Ravi Teja's upcoming film "Mr Bachchan," the success of Ravi Teja's recent release, "Eagle," took center stage. The collaboration between the dynamic actor Ravi Teja and director Karthik Ghattamaneni proved to be a winning combination, garnering positive reviews for their latest venture.

"Eagle," which stars Ravi Teja along with Anupama Parameswaran and Kavya Thapar in significant roles, received acclaim for its recent theatrical release. The movie's success was commemorated with a lively celebration on the sets of "Mr. Bachchan," where the entire team joined in to acknowledge Ravi Teja's accomplishment and toast to the film's triumph.

The pictures from the celebration quickly went viral on various social media platforms, with fans and followers expressing their excitement for Ravi Teja's continued success. The collaboration between Ravi Teja and director Karthik Ghattamaneni seems to have struck the right chord with the audience, contributing to the positive reception of "Eagle."

Apart from the lead actors, "Eagle" boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Navdeep, Madhubala, and Srinivas Avasarala in significant roles. The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, and its music is composed by the talented Devzand.

With the success of "Eagle" still resonating in the industry, Ravi Teja's upcoming projects, including "Mr. Bachchan," generate heightened anticipation among fans. The actor-director duo, Ravi Teja and Karthik Ghattamaneni, seem poised to continue their winning streak in the Telugu film industry, delivering entertainment that resonates with audiences.