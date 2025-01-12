Live
Edge-of-the-seat thriller ‘100 Crores’ starts streaming on Aha
The thrilling action-packed film 100 Crores, starring Rahul Tyson (of Happy Days fame), Chetan Kumar, Sakshi Chaudhary, Amy Aela, and Aishwarya Raj, is now available for streaming on Aha. Directed by Virat Chakravarthi and produced by Divijaa Karthik and Sai Karthik under SS Studios, the film, which was initially released in theaters on September 20th, 2024, is now thrilling audiences on the popular OTT platform.
100 Crores offers a gripping screenplay that keeps viewers on edge with its suspenseful twists and turns. The unpredictable plot ensures that the audience remains hooked, eagerly awaiting each new development. The action sequences are intense, enhancing the film’s heart-pounding suspense and making it an unforgettable experience.
Chetan Kumar delivers a compelling performance, showcasing his impressive action skills, while Rahul Tyson stands out as the menacing villain. The film is further elevated by the performances of Sakshi Chaudhary, Amy Aela, and Aishwarya Raj, who add depth and intrigue to the story. Sai Karthik’s captivating soundtrack also amplifies the viewing experience, complementing the high-octane action.
Hanuman Media, known for bringing acclaimed Telugu films like Nene Naa and Shakahari to Aha, is now presenting 100 Crores on the platform. BaluCharan, head of Hanuman Media, expressed excitement about the film’s release on Aha, stating, “100 Crores is a fantastic action crime suspense thriller. It will undoubtedly entertain OTT viewers. If you missed it in theaters or want to watch it again, don’t miss it now.”