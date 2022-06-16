Emotional Video Of 'The Birth Of Vennela' From Sai Pallavi And Rana Daggubati's 'Virata Parvam' Is Out…

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actors Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi's most-awaited movie Virata Parvam is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow… On this special occasion, the makers dropped the first four minutes of the movie and unveiled the story behind the birth if Vennala aka Sai Pallavi. The video is all emotional and raised the expectations on the movie. With the trailer itself, the makers created a mark in the thoughts of audience and with this emotional video, it reached a notch higher…



Rana Daggubati shared the video of 'The Birth Of Vennela' on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Sharing the video, Rana also wrote, "The First 4 Minutes of #VIRATAPARVAM #TheBirthofVennela out now. https://youtu.be/_5cSyLqMFj4 IN CINEMAS FROM TOMORROW @Sai_Pallavi92 @Nivetha_Tweets".

Going with the video, it made us witness the intriguing situation in which the little Vennela was born. During one rainy night, a few villagers are seen taking the pregnant woman to a hospital in a cart as she is in her labour pain. But at the same time, a huge shoot out is seen going on between the naxals and police officers. Nivetha Pethuraj who is also a doctor from the naxal group reach out the villagers and helps the pregnant woman to deliver the baby. But unfortunately she gets shot and names the baby as Vennela looking at the beautiful full moon.

Earlier, the makers dropped the trailer and it starts off with showcasing how comrade Ravanna helps the villagers and saves them from the atrocities of the local politicians. The story takes us back to 1990s and makes us witness the condition of the comrades and their movement! But Vennala aka Sai Pallavi who gets impressed with the motivational speeches and writings of Ravanna falls in love with him.

She leaves her houses and moves to forest in search of him. She also joins the movement and fights along with Ravanna. He also fights for the rights of normal people and question the corrupted leaders. But finally, she says him that peace is only the way to win the war! So, we need to wait and watch how Vennala will change the life of Ravanna as it is her story which is filmed basing true events!

'Virata Parvam' movie is helmed by Venu Udugula and is bankrolled by D. Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas and Suresh Productions banner. The movie is inspired and made based on the true events that took place in 1990s. Even Priyamani, Nanditha Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand are roped in to play prominent roles.

Virata Parvam movie will be released on 17th June, 2022 in theatres!