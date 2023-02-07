Epic Beach Battle in NTR30: The Most Anticipated Scene of the Film

The much-anticipated film, NTR30, which stars Jr NTR and is directed by Koratala Siva, is in the pre-production stage. This project is one of the biggest in Telugu cinema and is expected to bring a new level of excitement to fans.

The latest news regarding NTR30 is that the film will feature a high-octane action sequence set on a beach. This sequence, which is said to be the major highlight of the film, has been conceptualized in such a way that it will leave the audience in awe.



This beach-based action scene is an important moment in the film and is expected to be one of the defining moments of Jr NTR's performance. The shooting for this film is expected to commence before March 20th.

