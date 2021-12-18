Ex-housemates of Bigg Boss to meet the finalists of Bigg Boss 5

Bigg Boss season 5 is all set to come to an end this weekend. Bigg Boss is finally going to announce the winner of this season on Sunday.

Sunny, Sreeram, Siri, Shannu, and Maanas are the 5 contestants who are the finalists of Bigg Boss 5. The promo of today's episode showcased that the ex-housemates of Bigg Boss will have a fun chitchat with the finalists. The promo featured Geetha Madhuri, Roll Rida, Shiva Jyoti, Ariyana, Hari Teja along with Bigg Boss winners of previous seasons Akhil Sarthak, Rahul Sipligunj, and Shiva Balaji.

Geetha Madhuri said that all her machas asked for Sunny, her brother-in-law asked for Maanas, all her singer friends asked for Sreeram and all her co-contestants asked for Shannu. Hari Teja asked Siri about her 'Hero va?' statement. Akhil said that he brought so much of love for all the housemates whereas Rahul Sipligunj is seen singing the 'Bombhaat' song.

The promo hinted that today's episode is going to be so much fun for the audience. Also, the fans are eager to know who will be the winner of this season.