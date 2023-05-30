  • Menu
Exciting Mega Update Coming Soon for Bholaa Shankar

Exciting Mega Update Coming Soon for Bholaa Shankar
Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently occupied with the shooting of his upcoming major film titled "Bholaa Shankar," directed by Meher Ramesh. Tamannaah Bhatia has been cast as the female lead in this action-packed entertainer.

The film's production team has taken to social media to announce that they will be sharing a significant update at 01:23 PM today. Based on their post, it is anticipated that they will reveal details regarding the first single from the movie.

In "Bholaa Shankar," Keerthy Suresh will portray the role of Chiranjeevi's sister. The movie is slated for a theatrical release on August 11, 2023. Notable actors such as Sushanth and Vennela Kishore, among others, will also play significant roles. The film is being produced by AK Entertainments, with Mahati Swara Sagar serving as the music director.

