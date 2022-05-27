F3 movie Leaked Online on Movierulz and TamilRockers

Anil Ravipudi and Victory Venkatesh's duo is coming up with a sequel, F3. It is all set to release worldwide on Today. The film said to be a full-length comedy entertainer, has already grabbed the audience's attention with its promising trailer.

Now everyone's eyes are on the OTT platform in which the fill will stream online. It has been confirmed that the film will be streaming on OTT after 50 days of its theatrical release. As per the latest sources of information, the popular video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video has bagged the digital streaming rights of the film. It is expected that the film might start streaming on Amazon Prime Videos on the 16th of July; however, the official confirmation is yet to be made regarding the same.

Fans of Venkatesh and varun tej are expecting that the film will do well at the box office . However, on the other hand, the movie has been leaked online on the websites like Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Ibomma, filmyzilla etc... Hearing this, the Both mega fans and daggupati fans were disappointed But a few people said all these are rumors, and the film has not been leaked and is available anywhere online. Earlier, there were instances that the films released with high expectations, like Radheshyam, RRR, Valimai, etc., were also leaked online.





F3: Fun and Frustration is a 2022 Indian Telugu-language comedy film written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. Produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, it is a standalone sequel to the 2019 film F2, and the second film in the Fun and Frustration series.