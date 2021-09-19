'F3' resumes shooting

Here is a piece of good news for all those who are eagerly awaiting to watch the F3 movie on the big screens. Being a complete comedy entertainer, it has an ensemble cast of Venkatesh Daggubati, Tamannah Bhatia, Mehreen and Varun Tej.

Post lockdown, the makers have resumed the shooting of this movie and announces to all their fans through the Twitter page. They also released a BTS video and showcased a glimpse fun aura in the sets.

Director Anil Ravipudi is all happy to witness the fun in the sets and expressed the same through his social media post. Promising the triple dosage of fun and entertainment, the video also made us witness the glam dolls Tamannah and Mehreen in classy attires. The scene which was shot on Venkatesh also made us go ROFL. This movie also has Anjali, Rajendra Prasad, Sunil, Murali Sharma, Sangeetha, Ali, Tulasi, Satya, Raghu Babu and Annapoorna in other important roles. All of them are seen in the sets and even the group image also garnered millions of views on social media.

"F3" is the sequel of the "F2" movie which was a blockbuster in 2019. Well, Anil earlier clarified that F3 has a complete new story and will not be the extension of F2. The plot is based on how to lead actors get frustrated by the issues caused by money. Rock star Devi Sri Prasad is all set to tune the songs. The movie is being produced by Dil Raju under his home banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.