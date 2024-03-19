Fahadh Faasil roped in for two major projects

In a groundbreaking move, SS Rajamouli's son, SS Karthikeya, steps into the realm of production with not one but two exhilarating projects, in collaboration with ace producer Shobu Yarlagadda of Arka Media Works. The prestigious Baahubali franchise's acclaimed producers, along with global sensation SS Rajamouli himself, will present these highly anticipated films.

The big reveal of the projects came today, unveiling Fahadh Faasil as the lead actor in both ventures. The first film, titled "Oxygen," promises an inspiring tale of friendship and will mark the directorial debut of Siddharth Nadella. The intriguing first look poster showcases Fahadh Faasil adorned with a mask, with the map of India sketched across his face.

Meanwhile, the second film, humorously titled "Don't Trouble the Trouble," is set to be a fantasy entertainer under the direction of debutant Shashank Yeleti. The poster hints at a whimsical narrative, depicting Fahadh Faasil alongside a child wielding a magic wand atop what appears to be an ambulance. Notably, the poster reveals that filming will commence in June 2024, with a slated release in 2025.

Both projects will feature musical compositions by the talented Kaala Bhairava, while a team of ace technicians will oversee the technical aspects, ensuring a cinematic experience like no other. With Fahadh Faasil leading the charge and SS Karthikeya's foray into production, anticipation for these films is at an all-time high, promising audiences a double dose of entertainment extravaganza.