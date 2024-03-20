Fahadh Faasil to Shine in Two Exciting Projects with SS Rajamouli and Baahubali Team

Renowned actor Fahadh Faasil is set to dazzle in not one, but two Telugu films, backed by the powerhouse teams of SS Rajamouli and the producers of the iconic Baahubali series. The announcement came from Arka Mediaworks, the banner responsible for the monumental success of Baahubali, and Showing Business, headed by Rajamouli’s son, SS Karthikeya.

The films titled ‘Oxygen’ and ‘Don’t Trouble The Trouble’ are helmed by debut directors Siddhartha Nadella and Shashank Yeleti, respectively. Both movies were unveiled through captivating first-look posters featuring Fahadh, stirring anticipation among fans.



Producer Shobu Yarlagadda of Arka Mediaworks expressed his exhilaration at collaborating with Fahadh, citing the actor’s immense talent as the driving force behind the excitement.



Karthikeya, expressing his admiration for Fahadh, revealed his surprise at the actor's immediate acceptance of both scripts upon the first narration. In a heartfelt tweet, Karthikeya hailed Fahadh as the epitome of versatility and thanked him for nurturing young talents and debutants.



About the Films:



Oxygen: Described as a narrative centred on transformation and friendship, Oxygen draws inspiration from true events. The film, set to commence production later this year, boasts cinematography by Veda Vyas Gottipati and editing by Niranjan Devaramane.



Don’t Trouble The Trouble: Positioned as a fantasy, promising a whirlwind of fun, thrills, and emotions, Don’t Trouble The Trouble gears up for shooting in June. With Brad Francis handling cinematography and Praveen Anthony in charge of editing, the film aims for a 2025 release.



Both movies will feature music composed by Kaala Bhairava, son of the acclaimed Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani. Bhairava recently garnered attention for his performance alongside Rahul Sipligunj, showcasing his father’s Oscar-winning song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from RRR at the 95th Academy Awards.



While details about the cast and plot remain under wraps, the films are presented by Rajamouli and also produced by Prasad Devineni, promising audiences a cinematic treat of epic proportions.

