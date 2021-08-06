Failure adds pressure on young heroine?

Priya Prakash Varrier is the wink sensation in the country. The young heroine made her debut in Telugu with an interesting film Check but it failed to make an impression at the box office. Later, Priya wanted to come up with films where she had a scope to perform.



She was recently seen in the film Ishq: Not a love story. Teja Sajja played the lead role in the remake of the Malayalam film Ishq. Teja Sajja gave his best for the film and even Priya performed well too. However, with the film's failure, she lost hopes to grab more films.



Teja Sajja is truly an asset to this film. The actor blended well with the character and portrayed it in an endearing way. His amazing performance can be considered as one of the major driving factors behind the film. Priya Prakash too got a really interesting role in this movie. She has portrayed her character in a beautiful way. But, the film's failure has now put her in a spot.



We have to see if she will see a growth in her career.