False rumour on Pawan Kalyan's next

Tollywood: On the occasion of Dusshera, Pawan Kalyan's new movie announcement has come up on social media. Pawan Kalyan decided to remake Ayyappanum Koshiyum and he will reprise the role of a police officer in the movie. The film unit is yet to announce the name of the other lead actor, taking part in the film. However, an interesting rumour is doing rounds around the project.

The buzz is that the film unit is planning to give 'Billa Ranga' as the title of the movie. But, we have learned from the film's director Sagar Chandra that there is no truth in the same. The film unit has not considered a title for the movie yet and whatever is doing rounds in the media is false.

Rana Daggubati is reportedly going to be a part of the film. Sithara Entertainments will bankroll the film. Thaman scores the music for this prestigious movie.