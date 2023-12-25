‘Family star’ team celebrates director Parasuram’s b’day

Vijay Deverakonda's much-anticipated film, "Family Star," produced under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, is currently in full swing with its shooting. The film marks the 54th venture for SVC and features the talented Mrunal Thakur, known for her role in "Sita Ramam," as the female lead. Renowned director Parasuram Petla is helming the project, promising a compelling family entertainer that is set to captivate audiences.



Recently, the "Family Star" team came together to celebrate the birthday of director Parasuram Petla in grand style. The event was attended by Vijay Devarakonda, along with his parents Varthan Devarakonda and Madhavi, and producer Dil Raju. The official social media post from the makers expressed their excitement, stating, "Team #FamilyStar celebrates the Captain of the Ship @ParasuramPetla's birthday. He’s going to bring lots of entertainment to your screens soon."

Dil Raju and Shirish, the visionary producers, are actively involved in bringing this cinematic gem to life, with Vasu Varma contributing as the esteemed creative producer. Following the phenomenal success of "Geetha Govindam," the collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and director Parasuram Petla has generated significant interest and anticipation. As the shoot progresses, "Family Star" is poised to be another noteworthy addition to the portfolio of both the actor and the production house.