Fans ecstatic for Nithiin’s Check

When two young minds like Tollywood's young hero Nithiin and versatile filmmaker Chandra Sekhar Yeleti come together, there are high expectations for something thrilling. The Tollywood film buffs are ecstatic expecting a thrilling experience following the pre-look and release of title poster named 'Check' of the upcoming film.

By the theme of the poster the movie seems to be a jail drama. Nithiin, who got recently hitched with Shalini is now busy with 'Rang De' movie shooting, after which he would be joining the sets of Chandra Shekar's movie.

The pre-look and the title poster depicts Nithiin as a prisoner where his hands are locked in handcuffs. Even a chessboard with fallen coins and barbed wire makes the poster a worth watch.

'Check' movie has Rakul Preet Singh and the wink famed beauty Priya Prakash Varrier as the lead ladies. According to sources, Rakul will essay the lead role of a lawyer, who defends Nithiin in the court, while Priya would be seen as second lead in the court-room film drama.

'Check' movie is being bankrolled by V Anand Prasad under Bhavya Creations banner. Although the film was announced in 2019 itself, but the Covid-19 pandemic had put a pause on the production. However, the good news is that Nithiin is all set to start shooting for Check after wrapping up 'Rang De' movie.

Besides Rang De being directed by Venky Atluri, the young heartthrob has a couple of versatile projects in his hand. He will be seen in the Telugu remake of Bollywood thriller 'Andhadhun' alosng with Nabha Natesh and Tamannaah Bhatia.

This flick will be directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and is a great going for Nithiin. Hope he keeps on entertaining the audience with the same passion!