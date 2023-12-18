Fans of Amar and Prashanth involves in an ugly fight post finale

A common man, farmer, youtuber becomes Bigg Boss contestant Pallavi Prashanth become the winners of ‘Bigg Boss Season 7 Telugu’ winner with continuous efforts and dedication. The way he played the game and entertained audience made him to stand on top among all 19 contestants. Post the finale, things went out of hand as a massive fight erupted between fans of runner-up Amardeep and Prashanth.

Amar and Prashanth were the finalists and had a history of fights since day one of the show. As Amar looked down upon Prashanth in many episodes, the fans got upset and when Amar was making his exit, the fans attacked his car and even broke the windows and back glass of his vehicle.

Once this happened, fans of Amar also got into the picture and started fighting with Prashanth’s fans. Things got out of hand as cops were called to disperse the crowds. Property damage was also caused to a government bus. Videos of the fans getting into an ugly fight went viral all-over social media.

The difference in voting was quite less between the two finalists but Pallavi Prashanth has won the show. Some of the fans of Yawar also made some disturbance outside of Annapurna studios after the elimination of their favourite contestant. They tried to break the gate of the studio and that video also went viral in social media circles.

