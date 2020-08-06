Fans wait for Independence Day treat from Rajamouli!

Tollywood: Sensational filmmaker Rajamouli tested positive with Corona and he is currently recovering. The director has made a statement regarding the same already. Meanwhile, the sources close to the director revealed us that he is doing fine currently. Rajamouli's next film is RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the leads.

The interesting reports revealed to us that the fans are waiting for a special independence day treat from the director. Since the film tells a tale before independence, the fans are hoping that the team will release a special poster or teaser from the movie. The makers did not release the look of NTR from the film.

But, we hear that Rajamouli has no plans to release any updates about the film the whole year. He is just waiting to begin the shoot, as soon as possible.