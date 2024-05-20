‘Fear Song’ from NTR’s ‘Devara’ is power-packed

The long-awaited moment has finally arrived for fans of NTR as the makers of "Devara" unveil the film's first single, "Fear Song," setting the stage for an action-packed extravaganza. The track, penned by the acclaimed lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry, offers a glimpse into the character nuances of NTR in the film, capturing his commanding presence and ferocious demeanor.

Anirudh's electrifying composition, coupled with NTR's dynamic portrayal, lends an unparalleled intensity to the song, as the actor effortlessly takes on adversaries with his trademark vigor. Director Koratala Siva masterfully showcases NTR in a larger-than-life avatar, fulfilling the fervent wishes of fans.

With expectations soaring sky-high, the burning question on everyone's mind is whether this mass anthem will shatter existing records in Tollywood. As anticipation reaches a crescendo, fans eagerly await the film's release to witness NTR's awe-inspiring performance unfold on the big screen.

"Devara" boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady and Saif Ali Khan in the role of the main antagonist. Accompanied by the seasoned talents of Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and Shine Tom Chacko in pivotal roles, the film promises to be a cinematic spectacle like no other.

Bankrolled by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, "Devara" is slated to hit theaters on October 10, 2024, marking a highly anticipated milestone in the realm of Telugu cinema. With its powerhouse performances and adrenaline-pumping action sequences, "Devara" is poised to set the box office ablaze and captivate audiences nationwide.