Feeling some pressure but it’s ‘pleasure’ too

Popular comedian and character actor Praveen is all set to take on his first lead role in the upcoming film Bakāsura Restaurant, a genre-bending "hunger comedy entertainer" that blends horror, thriller, comedy, and emotion. Directed by SJ Shiva, the film is produced by Lakshmaiah Achari and Janardhan Achari under the SJ Movies banner and is slated for a worldwide release on August 8.

In this conceptual story, Praveen plays Paramesh, a character that anchors the film’s five main leads. The film also stars Viva Harsha in the title role, along with Krishna Bhagavan, Shining Phani, and Garuda Ram of KGF fame.

Speaking about his transition to a lead role, Praveen admitted feeling some pressure but called it a "pleasure" too. "My character brings both laughs and deep emotion. The climax, in particular, is heart-wrenching and will connect with audiences on a personal level," he shared.

He clarified he has no plans of abandoning comedic roles, despite now playing a lead. "I’m still doing films like Vishwambhara, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, and Mass Jathara. I’ll continue accepting every role a director offers," he said.

Interestingly, the film is being distributed by SVC, as Sirish garu was impressed with the story and emotional depth.

As for what audiences can expect, Praveen promises laughter, thrills, and an emotionally resonant climax. "They’ll walk in for the comedy, but walk out with something to remember," he concluded.