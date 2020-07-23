Film and Web Series on RGV by Pawan fans

Maverick Ram Gopal Varma is currently busy working on a film titled Power Star. The film's trailer will release tomorrow, with 25 rupees as a ticket for the same. On the other side, Pawan's fans are also coming up with satirical movies on Ram Gopal Varma.

paRannaGeeVi is one film that the fans are aiming at. Nutan Naidu, the former contestant of Bigg Boss TV show is the director for the film. Shakalaka Shankar is going to play the role of RGV in the film. The buzz is that Mahesh Kathi and Sri Reddy are going to be a part of the film.

On the other side, a web series titled De Ra Babu is also going to come up on Ram Gopal Varma, which Pawan Kalyan's fans are coming up with. More details on the same will come out soon.