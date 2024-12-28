First Look of 'O Cheliya' Unveiled in Hyderabad

The first look of the upcoming movie O Cheliya was launched in a grand event held at the Highrise Studio in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Directed by Nag Rajasekhar Reddy under the SRS Creations banner, the film features Nag Pranav, Kaveri Karnik, and Aadya in lead roles. The movie is jointly produced by Rupa Sri and Chandramouli.

The first look was unveiled by actors Kudithi Srinivas and Satish Saripalle. Speaking on the occasion, producer Chandramouli expressed his excitement about the project, stating, "O Cheliya is a heartfelt romantic drama crafted with dedication. Director Nag Rajasekhar Reddy has meticulously overseen every detail, ensuring a quality output without any compromises. The cast and crew, including debutant Nag Pranav, have worked tirelessly to bring this story to life."

Nag Pranav, who is also a medical student in the Philippines, shared his excitement about making his acting debut, saying, "This project is a dream come true. Acting has always been my passion, and with O Cheliya, I found the perfect story to start my journey. The movie is a beautiful love story with soulful music and engaging performances."

Kaveri Karnik, known for her roles as a child artist in films like Maryada Ramanna and Dookudu, is making her debut as a lead actress with this film. She expressed her gratitude, saying, "I’m thrilled to debut as a heroine with such a wonderful team. The story is compelling, and I’m confident audiences will love it."

The film boasts an impressive technical team. Music director M.M. Kumar has composed tracks that promise to strike a chord with the audience. Cinematographer Suresh Bala from Chennai has brought a visually stunning aesthetic to the film, while editor Upendra ensures a seamless narrative flow.

Director Nag Rajasekhar Reddy praised the dedication of his team, saying, "From the actors to the technicians, everyone gave their best. Nag Pranav’s energy and talent are commendable, and Kaveri’s sincerity has added depth to her character. This triangle love story will touch hearts."

Senior actor Ajay Ghosh plays a unique role in the movie, while supporting actors like Aadya, Kudithi Srinivas, and Satish Saripalle contribute significantly to the narrative. The makers are planning to release the film in March, aiming to captivate audiences with its emotional storyline and captivating music.