‘Full Kicku’ Lyrical Song From Ravi Teja’s ‘Khiladi’ Movie Is Out

Today being Ravi Teja's 54th birthday, he is receiving birthday love from all his fans and co-actors. As Ravi Teja is in the best phase of his career, he is lined-up with a couple of interesting movies. Thus, the makers of his next movies Dhamaka, Ramarao On Duty and Ravanasura movies treated the Mass Maharaja fans by releasing the new posters. Off late, even the makers of the Khiladi movie also surprised the fans by unveiling the lyrical video of peppy dance number "Full Kicku…".

Ravi Teja also shared the lyrical video of the "Full Kicku…" song and treated all his fans… Take a look!

The lyrical video is just amazing and raised the expectations on the movie and the song too. It is all a peppy dance number and showcased the lead actors Ravi Teja and Meenakshi Chaudhary shaking their legs! They looked amazing in the classy attires but danced for a peppy number. Shreemani's awesome lyrics and Sagar & Mamta Sharma magical voice took the song to the next level. The rocking music of DSP needs no introduction!

Khiladi movie is helmed by filmmaker Ramesh Varma and is bankrolled by himself in association with Satyanarayana Koneru under the Pen Movies and A Studios LLP banners. Along with the lead actor Ravi Teja, this movie has an ensemble cast of Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Nikitin Dheer, Sachin Khedekar, Mukesh Rishi, Thakur Anoop Singh, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Bharath Reddy and Keshav Deepak. Glam dolls Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi are the lead actresses of this movie.

Ravi Teja is also busy with a couple of interesting projects like Vamsee's 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' movie which is the biopic of a notorious thief in the 1970s. Along with this movie, he also has 'Rama Rao On Duty', 'Ravanasura' and 'Dhamaka' movies in his kitty.

Khiladi movie will be released on 11th February 2022!