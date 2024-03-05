‘Gaami’ clears censor; gets ‘A’

The much-anticipated film "Gaami," featuring the dynamic Vishwaksen in the lead role, is gearing up for its theatrical release on March 8, 2024. Directed by debutant Vidyadhar Kagita, the film has generated significant excitement among audiences, thanks to its intriguing trailer and captivating posters.

Recently, the production team took to social media to announce that "Gaami" has successfully completed the censorship process. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has assigned the film an 'A' certificate, adding an extra layer of anticipation for viewers. The specific reasons behind the 'A' rating are yet to be unveiled, leaving audiences curious about the content that awaits them.

Apart from Vishwaksen, the film boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Chandini Chowdhary, MG Abhinaya, Mohammad Samad, Dayanand Reddy, and Harika Pedada in pivotal roles. The project is produced by Karthik Sabareesh and presented by V Celluloid, promising a unique storyline and visually striking elements that are sure to captivate audiences.

As the release date approaches, fans and cinephiles are eagerly looking forward to experiencing the narrative and cinematic brilliance that "Gaami" is expected to bring to the big screen. With an 'A' certificate in hand, the film seems poised to offer a compelling and potentially intense cinematic experience that will leave a lasting impact on the audience.