Gaddar's daughter Vennela launched the trailer and songs of the Ukku Satyagraham movie

Ukku Satyagraham is a film directed by Satya Reddy. Director Trinadha Rao Nakkina, MLA Dharmashree, Gaddar Vennela, Former Chairman of Film Chamber BV Reddy, Industrialist Rajeev, and producer Dasari Kiran participated in the movie trailer and songs launch event.

Gaddar's daughter Vennela Garu said: My father Gaddar garu used to sacrifice a lot for the people. His songs were about people's problems and issues. Even during the time of Corona, he has done a lot of service for the people of both the states of Andhra and Telangana and he has also written and sung many songs addressing their problems. Also, my father, who mostly acted in films fighting on public issues, wrote songs and acted in this film.

Bus conductor and singer Jhansi Garu said: Social media is expanding more in recent times. Good things and bad things happen through social media only. Similarly, movies are also the able to express good or bad. The reason for me to act in this movie is that it is a good movie that talks about people's problems. Also, I am thankful to Sathya Reddy for giving me the opportunity in this film.

Director Trinadha Rao Nakkina Garu said: Gaddar Garu is a great writer as well as a singer, a good actor, a person who has contributed a lot for public issues, there is no one who would not want to meet him and I am one of those people.

Director Satya Reddy said: The main reason for me to make this film is that I cannot forget my connection with Gaddar Garu. Gaddar garu was like a father and guru to me, he used to get along with everyone regardless of age. His absence from us on this day is too painful and his daughter Vennela Gari has been gifted to us in his form. He shared his memories with Gaddar garu. Similarly, we have made this movie to show the problems related to Visakha steel plant movement. Thanks to Trinadha Rao Nakkina and MLA Dharma Sri Garu for attending and gracing the event.