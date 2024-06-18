‘Gangs of Godavari’ Box Office Collection: Vishwak Sen’s film earns Rs. 19.70 Crores worldwide

Mas Ka Das Vishwak Sen, known for his unique charm and powerful performances, has carved a niche for himself in Tollywood. His latest outing, ‘Gangs of Godavari,’ aimed to continue his success streak. While the film generated initial buzz, its performance ultimately settled at a semi-hit status.

Directed by Krishna Chaitanya, ‘Gangs of Godavari’ is an action-drama set against the backdrop of the Godavari region. The film boasts a talented cast with Vishwak Sen in the lead, alongside Neha Shetty, Anjali, and Nassar. The music by Yuvan Shankar Raja adds another layer of intrigue to the production.

Early reports suggested a promising start for ‘Gangs of Godavari.’ The film garnered decent business across Telugu states, particularly in Nizam (Telangana) and Andhra Pradesh. The total trade for the Telugu market reached an estimated Rs. 10.30 crore. This included Karnataka and other parts of India, along with overseas collections.

However, despite the initial positive response, the movie's trajectory dipped after the first week. Mixed reviews and a gradual decline in viewership prevented it from achieving a blockbuster status.

‘Gangs of Godavari’ managed to collect a share of Rs. 8.70 crore in its full run across Telugu states, translating to a gross collection of Rs. 15.75 crore. When combined with earnings from other territories, the total gross reached Rs. 19.70 crore.

Industry sources suggest that the business target for the film was set at around Rs. 11.00 crore. While "Gangs of Godavari" managed to reach Rs. 10.50 crore in its full run, it fell slightly short of the break-even point. This performance categorizes the film as a semi-hit.

Despite not achieving a resounding success, ‘Gangs of Godavari’ showcases Vishwak Sen's dedication to diverse roles and his ability to keep audiences engaged. With its captivating setting and action-packed story, the film offered a glimpse into the world of the Godavari region.