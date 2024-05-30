Live
- Experience Luxury with Liberty Vacations International Accommodation
- Apollo Hospitals clocks 77 per cent jump in Q4 net profit, declares dividend of Rs 10 per share
- Black magic being performed through Aghoris against CM & me: Shivakumar
- Bengal Pro T20 League will help new talent emerge in the State, says Siliguri Strikers pacer Akash Deep
- 411 million adult tobacco users in SE Asia, highest globally: WHO
- Save the cotton seed farmers urges the farmers union
- Presenting Wedding Song of the Year: “Tappa Tappa” from ‘Manamey’
- PM Modi again praise Swachh Bharat crusader Kamala Moharana
- Top surfers reach Mangaluru for 5th Indian Open of Surfing
- Kajal Aggarwal shines in crime thriller ‘Satyabhama’ debut!
Just In
Gangs of Godavari: Vishwak Sen’s Magnum Opus Set to Redefine Telugu Cinema
"Gangs of Godavari" is set to be a milestone moment in Telugu cinema, according to Vishwak Sen.
"Gangs of Godavari" is set to be a milestone moment in Telugu cinema, according to Vishwak Sen. He believes it showcases his finest performance to date, a sentiment echoed by S Naga Vamsi. The film, directed by Krishna Chaitanya and presented by Srikara Studios, features Vishwak Sen alongside Neha Shetty and Anjali in an intense gangster drama. Produced by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the movie is slated for a theatrical release on May 31.
In a recent media interaction, Vishwak Sen shared his perspective on the film, noting its appeal to all age groups due to its lack of vulgarity or cringe-worthy moments. He also hinted at the possibility of a sequel, where he would reprise his role as the lead character, Lankala Rathna. Meanwhile, S Naga Vamsi addressed any concerns about the trailer's directness, explaining that it reflects the rags-to-riches journey of a slum dweller. He emphasized the depth of Vishwak Sen's portrayal and praised the performances of the entire cast, particularly Anjali, Neha Shetty, and Goparaju Ramana.
Both Sen and Vamsi expressed confidence that "Gangs of Godavari" would deliver on the commercial expectations of mass cinema enthusiasts while also offering substantial substance in its storytelling.