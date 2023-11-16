Live
‘Garaga’ reaches final stage of filming
Highlights
“Garaga” which is being produced under the banner of Sri Srinivasa Creations produced by Kalaka Srinivasa Rao is going on in full swing in Kondapally region. The film team is shooting key scenes in Island area.
AV Phaniram (Toofan), who is well known with “RR” and “Hyndavi” is handling the megaphone for this project. Srinivasa Rao is the protagonist, Monika Samaddar and Sunita are the heroines.
Similarly, the directors said that famous producer and actor Dr Chadalavada Haribabu, Rambabu, Ramaswamy, Chennakesava, Bhavani, Vijaya, Ravan Lankeshwar, Kali Charan, Ravi Babu, Meera, Rahiman and playing prominent roles. AS Rao is the co-director. Ramesh Mende is handling the camera. The film team is going to start the promotions soon.
