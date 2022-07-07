Gargi Trailer: It's All About Sai Pallavi's Fight For Her Father

It is all known that Virata Parvam lead actress Sai Pallavi is in the best phase of her career… She is all set to entertain her fans with the 'Gargi' movie which belongs to a thriller genre. Even Kollywood's ace actors Suriya and Jyotika are presenting this movie in the Tamil language. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the trailer and created noise on social media…

Sai Pallavi also shared the trailer on her Twitter and Instagram page… Take a look!

Sharing the trailer, she also wrote, "#Gargi… She'll need your love and blessing. I'm extremely elated to share the trailer with you all!

Going with the trailer poster, Sai Pallavi looked intense amid a few people who are seen protesting on the roads.

Coming to the trailer, it showcased how Gargi aka Sai Pallavi fights for her father who will be arrested in a false case. She essayed the role of a teacher in this movie and is seen having a lovely family. But her life turns upside down when her father who will be seen as a watchman is arrested in a false case. So, Gargi fights and also faces legal room proceedings to free her father.

Speaking about the Gargi movie, it is being helmed by Gautham Ramachandran and is produced by Ravichandran Ramachandran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Thomas George, and Gautham Ramachandran under the Sakthi Film Factory and Blacky Genie & My Left Foot Productions banners and now in association with Suriya and Jyotika's 2D Entertainment banner. Well, Aishwarya Lekshmi is making her debut as a producer with this movie and is all excited about the new journey of her cine career. The movie will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages and the shooting has already begun!

This movie will hit the theatres on 15th July, 2022…