Gautham Menon as villain for Sundeep Kishan

Young hero Sundeep Kishan is currently doing an interesting film in Telugu. Titled Michael, the film also features Vijay Sethupathi in a crucial role. Now, the latest addition to the film's cast is film director Gautham Vausdev Menon. The film unit has officially confirmed the same on social media.



Sundeep Kishan has taken to his Twitter profile and welcomed Gautham Menon on to the project.



"Take pleasure in welcoming my Guru & Ace Director @MenonGautham as the Antagonist in the world of @MichaelTheFilm. Looking forward to learning from you once again sir," tweeted Sundeep Kishan about the same.

The film will have a grand release in multiple languages like Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Ranjit Jeyakodi is the film's director. Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP is producing the film.

