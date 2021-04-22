Genelia to make her comeback?

Tollywood: Ram Pothineni is currently busy working on the film directed by Linguswamy. The film's official announcement has come out recently and we came to know that Ram will be seen in an interesting character. The movie will be made in both Telugu and Tamil languages. On the other hand, Ram is also in talks with Anil Ravipudi and other directors.

As per the buzz, Genelia is set to make her comeback to Telugu cinema with one of Ram's upcoming films. Ram is a very good friend of Genelia who has been constantly asking her to make a comeback to Telugu cinema. Ram is expected to announce another new movie soon and the talk is that Genelia will play the leading lady in the film.

Genelia is extremely happy with her life right now. As a mother of two kids, she is enjoying her parenthood. We have to see if she will seriously continue her career furthermore after this project!