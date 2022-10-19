Ginna Movie by Vishnu Manchu is now trending on social media

The upcoming movie starring Vishnu Manchu, directed by Suryaah, is a horror comedy Ginna. The film, which stars Payal Rajput and Sunny Leone, is scheduled to premiere on October 21, 2022. According to the most recent news, Ginna and Ginna Bhai are two new phrases going viral on social media. This demonstrates how popular the movie is among internet users. The pre-release event for the movie was most recently held on a Sunday.

Furthermore, Vishnu Manchu is touring several cities and towns to promote the movie and interact with fans. In addition to numerous states, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kochi, he has been warmly welcomed everywhere. It will be released in Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi and stars Vennela Kishore, Naresh, Sunil, Chammak Chandra, and others. This movie was co-produced by Ava Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory and featured music by Anup Rubens.