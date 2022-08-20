Godfather: A New Poster From This Megastar Chiranjeevi Movie Is Unveiled Ahead Of The Teaser Release

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Chiranjeevi Konidela will celebrate his 67th birthday on 22nd August, 2022 and turn a year older. On this special day, all his fans will fill his social media pages with special wishes and also the makers of his upcoming movies are expected to reveal new updates. Off late, the makers of the Godfather movie promised to unveil the teaser tomorrow i.e on 21st August, 2022 and ahead of it, they dropped a new poster and raised the expectations in the movie.

Along with sharing the new poster, they also wrote, "The might of a man is the fear of many #GodFather Teaser on August 21st at 6:30 PM on the eve of Megastar @KChiruTweets's Birthday @BeingSalmanKhan @jayam_mohanraja #Nayanthara @MusicThaman @AlwaysRamCharan @ProducerNVP @SuperGoodFilms_ @KonidelaPro @saregamasouth".

Chiru looked in an intense avatar and is seen from back sitting in a chair in the poster. The teaser of the Godfather movie will be unveiled on 21st August, 2022! Ace director Mohan Raja is helming this movie… He is making his come back to Tollywood after almost 2 decades and is confident of turning this remake of the Lucifer movie into a blockbuster one. The movie is being produced by R. B. Choudary, N. V. Prasad, Tagore Madhu, Niranjan Reddy and Ram Charan under the NVR Films, Konidela Production Company and Mega Super Good Films banners.

Godfather movie is the remake of the Malayalam political thriller Lucifer. Chiru will essay the politician role and Nayanthara will be seen as his sister while young actor Satya Dev will be seen in a full-length prominent character. Salman Khan will step into the shoes of Prithviraj in this movie. Well, another big surprise for the audience is that ace filmmaker Puri Jagannadh will also be seen as a cameo in this movie. Ace music director SS Thaman is scoring the tunes for this movie.

Chiranjeevi's brother Naga Babu son Varun Tej Konidela shared the CDP of Chiranjeevi's birthday on his Twitter page…

Extremely glad and grateful to launch the CDP of our 𝘽𝙤𝙨𝙨 𝙊𝙛 𝙈𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙚𝙨, My Dearest DADDY - 'Mega Star' @KChiruTweets Garu! ❤️#HBDMegastarChiranjeevi#MegastarBdayCDP pic.twitter.com/tejbl6ukZa — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) August 20, 2022

Speaking about other projects of Chiranjeevi, he will be part of Bholaa Shankar and it will be directed by Meher Ramesh and is produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner. The regular shooting commenced from 15th November onwards. This movie is the remake of Kollywood's blockbuster Vedalam and thus, there are many expectations on it. It also stars Keerthy Suresh, Tamannah as the lead actresses.