'Godfather' team rubbishes the rumors

From the past few days, we have been hearing rumors that star beauty Nayanthara is all set to pair up with young Hero Satyadev in the much-awaited upcoming film 'Godfather' starring Megastar Chiranjeevi.

Touted to be the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam super hit film "Lucifer" starring Mohanlal, Nayanthara is on board to play the sister role of Chiranjeevi in the movie. Satyadev will be seen as Nayan's husband in the movie. Interestingly, Satyadev will be the main villain in the movie.

But according to the latest buzz, Nayan wanted a big star to play her husband instead of an upcoming actor like Satyadev. However, the makers of 'Godfather' have finally rubbished the rumors. A person from the unit informed that Satyadev is very much a part of the film and he will be joining the shooting from January next year.

So, the scenes between Nayanthara and Satyadev will be shot in January 2020. The shooting of the film got halted because of the unavailability of Nayanthara and Satyadev's dates as the duo have been busy with their Bollywood films.