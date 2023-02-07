Goodbye from Allu Aravind to That Director?

Producer Dil Raju and actor Vijay Deverakonda's potential collaboration has caused a stir in the film industry, as news of their partnership with director Parasuram was leaked before the official announcement was made. Dil Raju expressed anger towards his PR team for the leak. Meanwhile, producer Allu Aravind, who was planning to work with the same trio for a film, was reportedly displeased with Dil Raju for hijacking the hero and director.

Director Parasuram and his wife attempted to meet with Aravind to resolve the issue, but were not granted an appointment. Eventually, they met with Aravind, but the outcome of the meeting resulted in a strained relationship between them. Sources say that Aravind feels betrayed by Parasuram and has bid farewell to him.



There were reports of a press meet where Aravind was to discuss the situation, but it was cancelled due to Chamber Elections. The situation between Aravind and both Dil Raju and Parasuram remains tense.

