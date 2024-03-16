Gopichand Thanks Fans for Making Bhima a Hit!

Tollywood star Gopichand expressed his gratitude towards fans for the success of the movie ‘Bhimaa’ at a special event held to celebrate the film's achievements. Directed by A. Harsha, known for his work in the film ‘Vedha,’ ‘Bhimaa’ stars Malvika Sharma and Priya Bhavani Shankar alongside Gopichand in this thrilling action-packed fantasy.

Producer KK Radhamohan brought this cinematic wonder to life. Today, the team gathered to extend their thanks to the audience for their overwhelming support.

During the event, Gopichand took the stage to share his appreciation, saying, “I want to thank all the media outlets for their unwavering support since the beginning of our journey with 'Bhimaa.' I am truly grateful to the audience for making 'Bhimaa' a resounding success. Your applause and encouragement mean the world to me. For those who haven't seen the film yet, I urge you to experience it in theatres. 'Bhimaa' promises an unforgettable cinematic adventure filled with action, stunning visuals, and laughter.”

Gopichand also expressed his heartfelt thanks to Maruthi and Sampath Nandi, esteemed personalities who graced the event with their presence. He acknowledged director Harsha for his vision in creating a thrilling commercial entertainer that resonated with the masses. Gopichand also thanked Radhamohan Garu and Sreedhar Garu for their unwavering support and provision of resources for the film. The leading ladies were not forgotten, with Gopichand expressing his gratitude to them for their contribution to the project.

As the exam season comes to a close, Gopichand assured fans that ‘Bhimaa’ promises an enjoyable experience for all moviegoers.

With music by Ravi Basrur, cinematography by Swamy Gowda and Swamy J., and edited by Kiran Das, ‘Bhimaa’ stands as an example of teamwork and dedication in the world of cinema.