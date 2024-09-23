Gopichand unveils ‘Mr Celebrity’ second single ‘Nee Jathaga’

Sudarshan Paruchuri is set to make his debut as a lead actor with the action-packed crime thriller Mr Celebrity. Directed by Chandina Ravi Kishore and produced by N Panduranga Rao and Chinna Reddaiah under the RP Cinemas banner, the film is already generating significant buzz. The intriguing first look and teaser hinted at a fresh and novel concept, and the film has been receiving positive reactions from audiences.





As part of its musical promotions, the makers recently launched the second single, "Nee Jathaga." This romantic track, composed by Vinod Yajamanya, was introduced by Macho Star Gopichand, who shared his excitement for the song and wished the team success. The soulful melody is complemented by heartfelt lyrics penned by Ganesh and brought to life by the enchanting vocals of Javed Ali. Filmed in breathtaking snowy locales, the visuals perfectly match the song’s romantic tone, showcasing Sudarshan and Sri Deeksha’s captivating on-screen chemistry.



Following the success of the film's first single "Gajanana," released during Ganesh Chaturthi, "Nee Jathaga" offers a refreshing, melodic contrast, adding to the anticipation surrounding Mr Celebrity. The release date for the movie is expected to be announced soon, further fueling excitement among fans.