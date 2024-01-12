‘Guntur Kaaram’ on small screens: Check out the digital and satellite partners of this Mahesh Babu starrer

Super Star Mahesh Babu and director Trivikram Srinivas have joined forces for the highly anticipated film, “Guntur Kaaram,” which marked its global debut today amidst fervent anticipation. Sreeleela plays the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu, adding to the film's allure.

The digital streaming rights for “Guntur Kaaram” have already been secured by Netflix, underlining the film's global appeal. In another development, Gemini TV has successfully acquired the satellite rights for this much-anticipated cinematic venture.

Boasting a stellar ensemble cast including Meenakshi Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Easwari Rao, and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles, Guntur Kaaram is a production by Haarika & Hassine Creations. Thaman, known for his captivating musical compositions, is at the helm of the film's soundtrack, promising an engaging auditory experience for the audience.

As the film hits theaters worldwide, the collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas has generated considerable excitement, making Guntur Kaaram a must-watch for fans and cinephiles alike. The acquisition of digital and satellite rights by major platforms further attests to the high expectations surrounding this cinematic venture.