Live
- President Murmu arrives in Goa on three-day visit
- Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking direction to UPSC to publish answer key of Prelims 2023
- Increase in elephant task force group, installation of radio collar ordered: Minister Eshwar
- ‘Hanuman Ji’ is my favourite superhero, says Adah Sharma
- Yami Gautam says actor’s work speaks for itself
- Congress Announces Caste Census Plan In Madhya Pradesh Ahead Of Assembly Polls
- Andhra Pradesh: Week-long Telugu Language Day to be celebrated from August 23
- Bonanza Sale: Best 55-inch TVs you can get at upto 75 per cent off
- Vice President Calls For Deliberation On State Offerings Of Free Goods And Services
- ED Raids Locations Linked To CPI(M) Legislator AC Moideen In Rs 100-Crore Bank Fraud Proe
Just In
‘Hanuman Ji’ is my favourite superhero, says Adah Sharma
Actress Adah Sharma, who will be next seen in an international project playing a female superhero, has talked about her favourite superhero.
Actress Adah Sharma, who will be next seen in an international project playing a female superhero, has talked about her favourite superhero.
When asked Adah about it, she said: "Hanumaji's valour combined with his humility, his strength and one pointed devotion, his focus, knowledge! He was a musician par excellence. He has the power to take up any form. From a tiny fly to a mountain size golden body. He is my Superhero!,” said the actress.
Adah had recently shared a video doing silambam while reciting the Hanuman chalisa which went viral online. Also her most popular scene in ‘1920’, which marked her debut, had the Hanuman chalisa being recited.
The actress was appreciated for her role in ‘The Kerala Story’. The film did very well at the box-office. She is currently riding high on its success. The film tells the story of a converted Muslim woman Fatima Ba, who narrates her ordeal of how she once wanted to become a nurse but was abducted from her home and manipulated by religious vanguards, turned into an ISIS terrorist and landed in Afghanistan jail.