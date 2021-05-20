Happy Birthday Junior NTR: Here comes the ferocious 'Komaram Bheem' from the RRR movie

Tollywood's ace actor Junior NTR is celebrating his 38th birthday today and turned a year elder. On this special occasion, the makers of his upcoming movie RRR have dropped the character poster of NTR who is essaying the role of tribal leader 'Komaram Bheem'. Director Rajamouli shared the poster on his Twitter page and praised his 'Bheem'!









In this poster, NTR aka Komaram Bheem is seen in an intense avatar holding the tribal weapon. He sported in a black shirt and teamed it with the white pancha. His ferocious looks and beautiful water background made the character poster worth watching. Rajamouli also wished NTR jotting down, "My Bheem has a heart of gold. But when he rebels, he stands strong and bold! Here's @tarak9999 as the INTENSE #KomaramBheem from #RRRMovie.".

This poster is creating noise on social media and thus, NTR fans have received their best gift on their favourite actor's birthday.

Even Ram Charan Tej who is essaying the role of Alluri Sita Ramaraju also shared the poster and wished his co-star with a beautiful post. Take a look!









Along with sharing the poster, he wrote, "Meet my dearest @tarak9999 as the mighty and intense #KomaramBheem from #RRRMovie.

He's a rebel with a cause!

Happy Birthday Brother".

Well, Junior NTR also treated his fans by sharing the same poster and said he is all happy to play this intense role in the RRR movie.









He wrote, "He's a rebel full of heart! It's been a pleasure to play this intense role and I am happy to introduce to you all, one of my biggest challenges so far. #KomaramBheem from #RRRMovie.".

Speaking about the RRR movie, it is directed by Jakkana Rajamouli and has Alia Bhatt essaying the 'Sita' character and Olivia as the lady love of Junior NTR. Even Bollywood ace actor Ajay Devgn and Kollywood actor Samuthrakani in other important roles. This movie is being produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner. It will hit the big screens on 13th October, 2021.