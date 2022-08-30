Happy Birthday Nagarjuna: A New Poster From 'The Ghost' Movie is Out On This Special Occasion

Today is a special day for all the fans of Akkineni Nagarjuna as he is celebrating his 63rd birthday and turned a year older. On this special occasion, most of the ace Tollywood actors Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Naga Shourya, etc., through social media. This September is going to be a special one for the King of Tollywood as his two upcoming movies Brahmastra and The Ghost are ready to hit the big screens while the Bigg Boss sixth season will be aired on the small screen.



On this special occasion, the makers of 'The Ghost' movie dropped a special poster on social media… Director Praveen Sattaru shared the birthday special poster and wished him too!

Along with sharing the poster, Praveen also wrote, "WISHING the ever CHARMING @iamnagarjuna garu a BLESSED BIRTHDAY May this year bring you loads of love and happiness. #TheGhostTrailer - https://youtu.be/o6TOax_-A6w #TheGhostOnOct5 #TheGhost @iamnagarjuna @sonalchauhan7 @SVCLLP @nseplofficial".

In the poster, Nagarjuna looked awesome in the intense mode holding the special sword and is seen sitting on a rocking chair!

Sonal Chauhan also wished Nagarjuna with special post on the Twitter page…

Happy happy birthday to my coolest co star. Thank you sir for making work so much fun. I wish you a year full of happiness, good health and fireworks at the box office. Have a beautiful day and a blockbuster year Nag sir @iamnagarjuna 🤴💥🌟 #HappyBirthdayNagarjunaAkkineni pic.twitter.com/2ixKKz1kZP — SONAL CHAUHAN (@sonalchauhan7) August 29, 2022

She shared a BTS pic with Nagarjuna and wrote, "Happy happy birthday to my coolest co star. Thank you sir for making work so much fun. I wish you a year full of happiness, good health and fireworks at the box office. Have a beautiful day and a blockbuster year Nag sir @iamnagarjuna #HappyBirthdayNagarjunaAkkineni".

HE IS COMING WITH ALL GUNS BLAZING 🔫🗡🔫 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY SUPERCOOL CO STAR 🤴💥🌟 @iamnagarjuna #HappyBirthdayNagarjunaAkkineni pic.twitter.com/nbi6pZyPpy — SONAL CHAUHAN (@sonalchauhan7) August 29, 2022

In this special post Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan are seen practicing their shooting in the field!

This Praveen Sattaru's directorial is produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar under the Northern Star Entertainment and Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP banners.

Nagarjuna is all set to essay the role of an Interpol officer Vikram in this high-octane action entertainer. Sonal Chauhan is the lead actress and Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran are roped in to play the prominent roles. Going with the trailer, it starts off with Nagarjuna aka Vikram's friend Anu contacting him after 20 long years. She informs him about her problem and thus he advices her to leave the city along with her daughter. He also promises Anu's father in his childhood to take care of her. But as the whole underworld plans to kill Anu and her daughter, we need to wait and watch how Vikram will protect her. His romance with Sonal Chauhan is also witnessed in the trailer.

The Ghost movie will now be released in the theatres on 5th October, 2022… Well, Nagarjuna is also part of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra movie. He is essaying a prominent role in this movie which will hit the big screens on 9th September, 2022!