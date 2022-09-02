Happy Birthday Pawan Kalyan: Ram Charan, Lakshmi Prasanna And A Few More Actors Wished Him On This Special Occasion

Today is a great day for all the fans of Pawan Kalyan and their favourite actor is celebrating his 51st birthday today and turned a year older. Earlier we have seen that Pawan's dear brothers Naga Babu and Chiranjeevi wished him with special posts by sharing throwback pics and long notes. Now, even Ram Charan Teja and Mohan Babu's daughter Lakshmi Prasanna and a few more ace actors wished him through social media…

We Hans India collated the birthday wished of Pawan Kalyan… Take a look!

Adivi Sesh

Dear @PawanKalyan Sir, You've been a true inspiration. From us discussing the literature & writing of my family members…to my special bond with #Akira and #Aadhya today…a beautiful connection with you and yours has continued, it always will. Happy birthday sir. Lots of Love ❤️ — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) September 2, 2022

Harish Shankar

The ace director shared a pic from Gabbar Singh and wished him by jotting down, "కొన్ని సార్లు రావడం లేట్ అవ్వొచ్చు కానీ రావడం పక్కా !!!! Happy Birthday @PawanKalyan Wishing you only the Best in everything you do #HBDJanasenani MythriOfficial".



Sushant

Happy Birthday to the one and only Power Star Pawan Kalyan garu!

💐💐

Sree Vishnu

The Alluri movie team wished Pawan Kalyan by jotting down, "నిజాయితీ కి మారుపేరు అయిన 'పవర్ స్టార్' పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ గారికి



పుట్టిన రోజు శుభాకాంక్షలు! - Team #ALLURI #HBDJanaSenaniPawanKalyan. Along with sharing this post, even Sree Vishnu wished Pawan Kalyan jotting down, "నిజాయితీ కి మారుపేరు అయిన 'పవర్ స్టార్' పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ గారికి పుట్టిన రోజు శుభాకాంక్షలు! - Team #ALLURI #HBDJanaSenaniPawanKalyan".

Naveen Chandra

Karthikeya

From being the epitome of craze to the true leader fighting for the society ,his honesty inspires millions..

Wishing our own

POWERSTAR @PawanKalyan sir

He shared a pic of Pawan Kalyan and wrote, "From being the epitome of craze to the true leader fighting for the society ,his honesty inspires millions..



Director Maruti

Konidela Pro Banner

Team #GodFather wishes Power Star @PawanKalyan Garu a very Happy Birthday ❤️‍🔥



Brahmaji

He shared the CDP of Pawan Kalyan and wrote, "Tsunami.. Tornado..Volcano nd power star .. Same to Same.. @PawanKalyan



DVV Entertainment

Ram Charan Tej



Lakshmi Prasanna

Sreemukhi

Ace anchor Sreemukhi shared a pic with Pawan Kalyan and wished him by jotting down, "Happy birthday Powerstar @PawanKalyan garu Our Vakeel Saab, our Bheemla nayak, our Jana Senani! Wishing you great health and happiness sir! Long live PSPK! #HappyBirthdayJanasenani #HappyBirthdaypowerstar #PowerStar #Pawanakalyan".



Happy Birthday Pawan Kalyan…