Happy Birthday Victory Venkatesh: Latest and Upcoming Telugu Movies

Today marks Venkatesh Daggubati's 62nd birthday. He is better known to his admirers as Victory Venkatesh. The actor mainly performed in the Telugu film business and has experience performing in Hindi and other languages.

With his acting talent, Venkatesh Daggubati has kept moviegoers glued to the big screen, and he intends to do the same with his next projects.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan:

On April 21, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji, is scheduled to premiere in theatres. Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde will also play significant roles in the Sajid Nadiadwala-written movie.

Rana Naidu:

Rana Naidu, a drama with a Mumbai setting, is directed by Karan Anshuman. The protagonist of the action-crime drama is Rana Naidu, who is relied upon to handle problems involving the city's most powerful individuals. When his father, played by Venkatesh, is released from jail, everything changes.

Drushyam 2:

In the follow-up to his 2014 film Drushyam, Venkatesh was featured in the lead role. The movie was first produced in Malayalam as Drishyam, starring Mohanlal.

F3: FUN AND FRUSTRATION:

Varun Tej, Tamannah, and Venkatesh are part of the cast, which reassembled for the sequel Fun and Frustration 2 after the first film's success. In the movie, two unstable financial individuals marry wealthy women.