Happy Mother's Day: Mahesh Babu And Chiranjeevi Share Beautiful Family Pictures

Today being the most special Mother's Day, all of you might be busy in surprising your mothers, right! Well, even the Tollywood celebrities like Mahesh Babu and Chiranjeevi are also celebrating this day with much love and also shared beautiful throwback pics with their mothers and showcased their care and love towards them.



Chiranjeevi Konidela

#HappyMothersDay to All the Mothers of the World!! pic.twitter.com/OPeY2uD9sY — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 9, 2021

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Chiranjeevi shared a complete family pic on his Twitter page and showered his love on his mother Anjana Devi… Along with Chiru and his wife, even his brothers Naga Babu, Pawan Kalyan and both his sisters are seen in the pic. Along with sharing this throwback pic, he also extended his Mother's Day wishes jotting down, "#HappyMothersDay to All the Mothers of the World!!".



Mahesh Babu

Tollywood's Prince Mahesh Babu also shared a beautiful collage on this special day. In the collage, one side Namtara and his kids are shown while on the other side, he is seen along with his mother. He also extended his wishes jotting down, "Celebrating the selfless ❤️❤️❤️



Happy mother's day to mine and all the incredible mothers out there!

@namratashirodkar".

Coming to the RRR movie team, on this special day, they requested all the Covid-19 warriors to donate plasma.

On this #MothersDay, all the Covid Warriors let's pledge to Donate Plasma to save some other Mother's Child.

The ratio of recovery rate is no close to the number of people donating plasma.

You're the only one who can bravely STEP OUT and Save Lives. It will only take 2-3 hours.🤟🏻 — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) May 9, 2021

This tweet reads, "On this #MothersDay, all the Covid Warriors let's pledge to Donate Plasma to save some other Mother's Child.



The ratio of recovery rate is no close to the number of people donating plasma. You're the only one who can bravely STEP OUT and Save Lives. It will only take 2-3 hours.".

Well, even Jagapathi Babu also shared a beautiful video on this special day and made us know the importance of a mother…

In this video, a man is seen drawing his mother's sketch with chalk on the road and then is seen resting on her lap. This made us go teary-eyed…



Happy Mother's Day…





