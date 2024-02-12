  • Menu
Harish Shankar’s fearless speech at Eagle success celebrations sparks buzz

Harish Shankar's fearless speech at Eagle success celebrations sparks buzz
The video of Harish Shankar's impassioned speech has quickly gone viral on social media, becoming a hot topic of discussion among cinephiles. His bold statements have added a new dimension to the narrative around ‘Eagle’

Director Harish Shankar, known for his candid and unfiltered expressions, stirred up headlines at the success meet of the film "Eagle." Taking the stage, Harish Shankar fearlessly addressed the media, slamming a specific media house for its alleged targeting of both the movie "Eagle" and himself.

The video of Harish Shankar's impassioned speech has quickly gone viral on social media, becoming a hot topic of discussion among cinephiles. His bold statements have added a new dimension to the narrative around "Eagle," bringing the film into the limelight and creating a buzz among audiences who are now eager to watch the movie.

Harish Shankar's unapologetic demeanor and strong words have not only defended the film but have also generated curiosity among those who had not previously considered watching "Eagle." The director's ability to create a buzz with his words demonstrates his impact on the audience and the industry.

While facing controversy, Harish Shankar continues to be immersed in his work, currently busy with his upcoming film "Mr. Bachchan," starring "Eagle" lead actor Ravi Teja. This new project is the official remake of the Hindi hit "Raid," featuring Ajay Devgn, promising another compelling cinematic experience from the versatile director.

